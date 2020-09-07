Katy ISD Students Return for In-Person Instruction

Kids in Katy are returning back to school tomorrow morning. On September 8, the Katy Independent School District expects to welcome 40,000+ students back to their designated campuses for the 2020-2021 school year.

Opening its doors for the very first time will be McElwain Elementary School and Jordan High School, two projects made possible by the 2017 Bond.

Katy ISD welcomes student back to campus starting Tuesday September 8, 2020. The address is McElwain Elementary, 6631 Greenwood Orchard, Katy, TX 77493.

MORNING SCHEDULE

7:15 – 8:30 a.m.

7:40 – School doors will open

7:55 – 8:30 a.m. – Individual Media Availability with Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski

