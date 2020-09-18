Kid from ‘Kid & Play’ in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid from the legendary rap group ‘Kid & Play’ and the “House Party” movies is in Houston. Reid will headline a comedy show at Phil & Derek’s Restaurant and a public outdoor viewing of “House Party.”

It is the 30th anniversary of the iconic film. Reid, sits down with Shannon LaNier to speak about the movie’s impact as well as the wildfires that are currently hitting California, where he lives.

