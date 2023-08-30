HOUSTON (KIAH)– Kind in the Making is an animal rescue that teaches compassion to kids through hands-on animal rescue, veterinary medicine and rehabilitation.

Programs include after school care, summer camps and Mommy and Me classes. Statistics show that every year in the United States, there are 6,000 cases of animal abuse and around 3.5 million animals are euthanized in shelters. That’s where Kind in the Making comes in to help.

My journey in animal rescue started 16 years ago, and I have never looked back. Kind In The Making is the result of my first-hand experience working and volunteering at animal shelters around the country, working with children for 20 years, and shaped by that early experience with my great-grandmother. If you think of every negative occurrence in our world – what we do to ourselves, each other, animals, and our planet – they could all be nearly eradicated if we gave our children a solid foundation in empathy. Founder and Director, Nicole Bennett

If you’re interested in adoption, Saturday adoptions will kick off this Saturday, September 2nd onsite at Kind in the Making from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eight-week old kittens, adult kitten, several puppies, adult dogs, bunnies and guinea pigs are all available. If interested, you can fill out an application online or onsite this Saturday. If it’s a good match, your new furry family member can go home with you that day!

After school programs are expected to start early winter 2023 and puppy readiness programs are also in the works for the Spring. If interested in Mommy and Me classes are held on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m to 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5. Younger or Older siblings are also welcome to join! Attendees will learn about animal care, body language and get the opportunity to have hands-on play with dogs and cats of all ages that will last with them forever.

For more information, visit Kindinthemaking.org or email hello@kindinthemaking.org for more information! To keep up with the work happening at Kind in the Making and program updates, follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @KindintheMaking.