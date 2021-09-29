Klein ISD updates covid-19 safety measures

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Klein ISD is making several updates to its health and safety plan regarding COVID-19, including how they will notify classrooms of new cases.

The district says it will now send automated messages to families, notifying them that an individual in one of their child’s classes has tested positive for the virus. This is in addition to the regular daily updates on Klein ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Another change will be in in excused absences. For students in grades 9 through 12, attendance will not be one of the requirements for exemptions from second-semester final exams. Also, any absence due to COVID-19 is excused. Students still need to bring a signed note from their parent, doctor, or health clinic verifying the illness or condition that caused the student’s absence from school. Due to these changes, Klein ISD says it will not award perfect attendance certificates.

The district is also expanding limited remote conferencing for students. Before, remote conferencing was offered to students who test positive for COVID-19 or are deemed a close contact. Now, Klein ISD will offer limited remote conferencing — which is limited to 20 days total for the year — to students who live in a household in which someone has COVID-19.

For more guidance on Klein ISD’s covid-19 safety measures visit this link.