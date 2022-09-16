The new Korean War Memorial in downtown Galveston was dedicated in a ceremony on Friday morning

GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) Fifty one Galveston County residents who served in all branches of the military died in the Korean War from 1950 to 1953.

On Friday, a memorial to those soldiers, sailors, Marines, and airmen was officially dedicated in downtown Galveston.

Marine Corps League Detachment #668 hosted the dedication ceremony at the memorial located on 20th Street between Market and Mechanic streets.

That organization was instrumental over the past three years in getting the monument constructed.

It consists of two parts.

There’s a statue of a Marine, rifle in hand, ready for battle.

The second part is three monoliths connected at obtuse angles with the center portion listing the names of the fallen and their branch of the military.

The names of each service member was read aloud during Friday’s ceremony accompanied by a single bell ring.