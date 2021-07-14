Kraft unveils limited edition mac and cheese ice cream, set to hit freezers this week

by: Sydney Kalich, Nexstar Media Wire

(Photo: Business Wire)

(NewsNation Now) — The ultimate mashup of comfort foods is set to hit freezers Wednesday.

Kraft partnered Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a new creamy cheesy flavor: macaroni and cheese ice cream.

The limited-edition sweet treat hits store shelves just in time for National Mac and Cheese Day on Wednesday.

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” said Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

The ice cream will be sold both inside Van Leeuwen Ice Cream stores and online while supplies last.

