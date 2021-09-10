Kroger and Mattress Mack continue efforts to help Hurricane Ida victims

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The need for help after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana is still great. But, it's not just the people and animals that are in need of help. The waterways and environment due as well. That's why the U. S. Coast Guard continues to respond to impacts to the waterways and assess the environmental threats across Southeast Louisiana, post-Hurricane Ida. In partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) the Coast Guard is continuing efforts to re-open waterways impacted by Hurricane Ida, in the areas of Bayou Lafourche, Houma Navigation Canal and portions of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Obstructions to the affected waterways are being identified and removed to restore the area to pre-storm conditions. To date, 25 obstructions which are primarily fishing vessels, crew vessels, and offshore supply vessels have been identified in the Bayou Lafourche channel. Additionally, 30 submerged targets have been identified in the Houma Navigation Canal. 15 of those targets in the Houma Navigation Canal have been cleared or removed. The Coast Guard also continues to receive and investigate all reports made to the National Response Center (NRC). Coast Guard crews are working to identify and prioritize threats to the environment and navigable waterways through overflights and surface inspections.