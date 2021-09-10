Kroger and Mattress Mack continue efforts to help Hurricane Ida victims

by: Gianella Ghiglino

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) – Kroger and Jim Mattress Mack McIngvale. founder of Gallery Furniture, are continuing their efforts to support Hurricane Ida victims. Customers were encouraged to donate water and non-perishable food to local Kroger’s and Gallery Furniture stores.

Kroger is also donating 50 thousand dollars worth of clothes, 120 pallets of water, and 100 thousand dollars to a local food bank. A spokesperson for Kroger says the trucks left completely full and they are very thankful to the community.

Kroger and Mattress Mack say they will continue with relief efforts.

