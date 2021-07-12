Las Vegas ties all-time record for high temperature

CW39

by: Lucas Wright,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Newsflash: It’s hot in Las Vegas.

According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, the temperature in Sin City tied the all-time high at 5:12 p.m. on July 10, when McCarran International Airport recorded a temperature of 117 degrees.

This ties the all-time record set on July 24, 1942. That record has also been tied three other times over the last two decades, most recently on June 20, 2017.

NV Energy, Nevada’s largest power provider, is urging customers to conserve electricity through Sunday evening because of the heat wave and wildfires affecting transmission lines throughout the region.

News of Las Vegas’ record temperatures comes amid heatwaves across the western U.S., including some that produced record-setting temperatures in the Pacific Northwest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Search for Richmond woman missing since July 9th - Sharron Melton

Tropical climatology and 10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

Mile High Match Up - Carly Moore

Saharan dust brings Houston haze - Carrigan Chauvin

Star 7-Day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Western heat fueling wildfires

Carwash forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

West Coast Heat Alerts - Star Harvey

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Joseph Dame, Portland on CW39 - 4 Wildfires

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Andrew Shipley - Texas Hwy 100 Travel Tips for South Texas

Morning Commute: Westpark Tollway Friday morning

The Flash Flood Warning extended to 11am - Star Harvey

Calfornia, New York weather emergencies - Carrigan Chauvin

Highs Friday - Star Harvey

First African American Spelling Bee winner makes history

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss