Last day for YMCA of Greater Houston Warming Centers, more warming centers around town

HOUSTON (CW39) Today is the last day for the YMCA of Greater Houston Warming Centers. However, more are are available throughout the city and surrounding area.

Please see below for locations and timing as new centers have been added throughout the city. We’ll update if more have been added.

Houston Texans YMCA – 5202 Griggs Rd, Houston, TX 77021 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA – 1234 W 34th St, Houston, TX 77018 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lake Houston Family YMCA –2420 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood, TX 77339 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA at Cypress Creek – 19915 TX-249, Houston, TX 77070 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Woodlands Family YMCA at Branch Crossing – 8100 Ashlane Way, The Woodlands from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CenterPoint will be delivering 100 cases (3,600 bottles) of water to Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA and the Houston Texans YMCA today. On Wednesday, the generous Houston Texans team had 200 hot lunches and hot cocoa delivered to Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA for individuals and First Responders on Wednesday

The YMCA will monitor and limit capacity per location at a time in order to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. The YMCA encourages individuals to bring power cords.

“Our job is to serve the community and we understand this is a difficult time for all. Our goal for the warming centers is to provide relief to Houstonians who are in need of vital resources,” said Stephen Ives, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston. “We are grateful for members who have supported us throughout these difficult times, allowing us to pivot and serve our community in impactful ways.”