MISSOURI CITY (CW39) Today is the last day to apply for CARES Act funding! If you are a resident or business owner who has suffered economic damage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still time to apply for these City programs:

Rent, Mortgage and Utility (RMU) grants of up to $2,500 per month are available to individual residents

Landlord & Mortgage Company Enrollment: Landlords and mortgage companies are also eligible to receive RMU assistance

Small Business Lease/Mortgage Assistance grants of up to $20,000 are available for qualifying businesses

Although funding is dispensed on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be distributed until Dec. 30, filing by the deadline ensures applicants' paperwork is in the pipeline. To learn more or apply for the programs, click here.

