HOUSTON (KIAH) – Latinas looking to start a business or already run one, this is for YOU! Make plans today, Friday, October 13, 2023 for the first ever annual Latina Entrepreneurship Day Conference near downtown.

It’s being held at Lott Hall located at Hermann Park.

We are thrilled to bring this one-day conference to our community of Latina change-makers, leaders, learners, and community builders, and can’t wait to share more. From latinaleadershippodcast.com

More at latinaleadershippodcast.com.