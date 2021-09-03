Law enforcement increases DWI patrols over Labor Day Weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign starts Friday, September 3, 2021 and runs through Labor Day.

The goal is to decrease the number of crashes and save lives. According to Sherry Matthew’s PR Firm for TxDOT, last year’s Labor Day Weekend had 313 crashes. Of those, 12 people were killed and 31 were injured.

TxDOT says the state of Texas had 963 DUI alcohol-related fatalities in 2020. Houston alone had a total of 4,838 DUI traffic-related crashes.

Texas law enforcement officials say on average, one person in the state died every nine hours and six minutes in 2020.

Officials say DUI’s are 100 percent preventable. If you are under the influence and can’t drive you should have a designated driver.

If you are caught intoxicated behind the wheel, drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, and a loss of driver’s license.