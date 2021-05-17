Lawsuit filed against ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ hosts

CW39

The plaintiffs are asking for at least $75,000 in compensation.

by: Lauren Krakau,

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A lawsuit has been filed against Dave and Jenny Marrs, the couple who hosts HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” show.

According to documents, Marrs Construction and Marrs Developing approached a Northwest Arkansas couple with an offer to renovate a home for the show in 2018.

The lawsuit states the Marrs “did not maintain an Arkansas Contractor’s License” and “Neither Marrs Developing, LLC nor Marrs Construction, Inc. obtained the required construction-related permits from Benton County, Arkansas for the remodel to occur at the home“.

The lawsuit states the plaintiffs have been responsible for fixing improper renovations.

The plaintiffs are asking for at least $75,000 in compensation.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to both Dave and Jenny Marrs for comment and have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 6am

Mosquito diseases - Carrigan Chauvin

Major drought in California - Jane King

Rain Tops Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Waterspout Spotted in Port Mansfield, TX Sunday - Adam Krueger

Monday Futurecast - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Rain forecast chances - Adam Krueger

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ - Shannon LaNier

Weird wine creations - Adam Krueger and Hannah Trippett

$5K reward for the tiger - What would Adam do? - Watch!

"Moggy" - Adam Krueger makes up a new weather word!

Mystery Wire - Citizen Hearing on UFO Disclosure

Pairing wine with weather

Help your Neighbor

adam test 2

Houston Weather - Future Rain - Adam Krueger

Atlantic Hurricane Season - Adam Krueger

adam test

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss