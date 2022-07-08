HOUSTON (KIAH) – One Houstonian is helping children in her community through her newly founded organization called Leaders Esteem Christian University.

It started back in 2020 at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s an online university. The founder and Chancellor, Dr. Verna Caddie believes in instilling life-long values into our youth by encouraging them to further their education.

Caddie has self-esteem programs and mentorship programs for both boys and girls. The goal is to teach business etiquette, how to build relationships, and inspire our youth to reach their full potential through faith-based learning.

“You have to prepare yourself for success. Having a high school diploma is very good. And yes, college is not for everyone. But we do want to teach our children. The bible says to train them up in the way they should go. And so we have to train them up to know that you can go further than just having a high school diploma,” said Caddie.

Dr. Caddie started her own library to provide books and educational resources to children in the community.

Leaders Esteem Chrisitan University needs your help….

Books

Mentors

School supplies for back-to-school

Monetary donations

The CW39 Houston team hosted an in-house book drive and donated them to Leaders Esteem Christian University.

To make a monetary contribution or to donate, call (832)-606-2280 or send an email to EsteemUniversity@gmail.com. You can also visit their website.