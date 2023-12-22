LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KIAH) — League City Police officers have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened in November of this year. The shooting happened in the 800 block of West Galveston Ave. in League City on November 2nd of this year.

Kawan Smith, 20, is now in police custody. He was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant in Galveston County. League City detectives said they found the suspect yesterday afternoon and the 5200 block of W. F.M. 517 in Dickenson. That was for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond was issued in the case.