DALLAS (KDAF) — Coffee. For many, it is an essential part of their day. No matter how it’s made, whether you like it black, in a latte or even a frappuccino, coffee is great.

But what many people may not know is that there is an art to making a truly great cup of coffee. If you want to elevate your morning cup of Joe, you’re going to have to do the hard work and learn some techniques.

That’s Texas School of Coffee comes in. Texas School of Coffee offers courses relating to all aspects of coffee making.

Do you want to open your own coffee shop? They have entrepreneurial courses to help you with that. Are you a barista that wants to take your work to the next level? They have a course for that.

“We outfit our training centers with state-of-the-art espresso machines and brewing equipment that simulate a real-life cafe environment – making learning easy,” as their website states.

Inside DFW’s Jenny Anchondo also participates in a morning coffee routine and wanted to check out this spot to learn how to make the perfect espresso.

If this has encouraged you to dive deeper into the coffee world, check out the Texas School of Coffee by visiting texascoffeeschool.com.