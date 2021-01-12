Learn To Fly At T.S.U.

HOUSTON (CW39)– If you’ve ever wanted to learn to fly, there is only one public University in Texas offering a four year degree program to help you do just that. Texas Southern University (TSU) offers a few tracks to help students start their careers in the aviation field. CW39’s Shannon LaNier went to the school to get more information about what you could learn behind the wheel or behind the scenes.

Students don’t only learn from books in TSU’s aviation program, they have a state of the art flight simulator to give students hands on and safe experience.

TSU’s aviation program doesn’t just teach at the campus, students go out to Ellington Field to train on the ground and in the friendly skies.

At Ellington Field students get behind the wheel and go up up and away…