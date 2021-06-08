Legacy Community Center hosting drive-thru baby shower for expecting parents on Tuesday

HOUSTON (CW39) “Parents to be” can head to Legacy Community Center on Tuesday, June 8th for a drive-thru baby shower. Check out the details below to see how you can participate.

Drive-Thru Baby Shower at Legacy Community Health in Sharpstown

WHAT: Drive-thru baby shower for expecting parents hosted by various community organizations

WHO: First 100 parents-to-be will get baby items such as diapers and wipes, produce boxes, cookbooks, a chance to win prizes, and more. See attached flyer for details.

WHERE: Legacy Sharpstown Rookin

6677 Rookin St Houston, TX 77074

WHEN: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9 – 11AM

About Legacy Community Health

Legacy Community Health (Legacy) is a full-service network of community health clinics offering primary and specialty care in the Texas Gulf Coast region. Services include adult primary care, pediatrics, dental care, vision services, behavioral health services, OB/GYN and maternity, vaccinations, health promotion and community outreach, wellness and nutrition, and comprehensive HIV/AIDS care. With more than 40 locations across Houston, Baytown, Deer Park, and Beaumont, Legacy is the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Texas. Legacy has been a United Way-affiliated agency since 1990. To learn more, visit www.legacycommunityhealth.org.