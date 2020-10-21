Lemonade Day Houston 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston we have a winner! 9-year-old Sabrina Roesler is the 2020 Youth Entrepreneur of the year. The fourth grader from Sugarland was chosen by The Lemonade Day Houston team for several key reasons, like completing the Lemonade Day business lessons while attending school remotely. Sabrina’s lemonade sales results were also impressive, and she’s earned a qualifying number of points in the scoring system. She received a bicycle this month from Lemonade Day Houston, along with an opportunity to enter the National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Contest.

Sabrina has been a part of the Lemonade Day Houston program for two years. Since then she’s been apart many Lemonade Day events like the 2019 Best Tasting Lemonade Contest, Lemonade Day Weekend in May 2019 at Sugar Land Towne Square and the inaugural Lemonade Day Houston Kids Pitch event where she won third place.

Sabrina says her Fresh’n Juicy business goal is to offer Texans healthy drink options all year long. She’s already expanded her business model and successfully selling her delicious drinks at pop up events around her community. In the future, Sabrina plans on packages and distributing her drinks and expand her business to include selling bake goods, T-shirts, and friendship bracelets.

Behind the business, there another reason behind Sabrina’s work, which is finding the cure for brain cancer. Her father died from the disease a few years and now she’s donating a percentage of Fresh’n Juicy earnings to the Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation.

The Lemonade Day National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Contest is apart of the Lemonade day, which was found in Houston 2007 by Michael and Lisa Holthouse. The program teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own lemonade stand business. Since it’s start Lemonade Day has grown from 2,700 kids to over 55, 000 Kids in Houston. It’s also expanded to 84 communities in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and South Africa. To learn more about Lemonade Day or to participate, click this link.