HOUSTON (KIAH) Spring Break is calling! Levy Park celebrates Spring Break, March 12 – 20 with a week full of in-park programming for the whole family including fan favorites such as Family Storytime & Craft, activities with the Houston Museum of Natural Science and Children’s Bingo, as well as new activities including Japan Junction Spring Break Daily Fold, where attendees will learn the art of origami, and various activities with the Houston Grand Opera!

While Levy Park programs are being offered, park leadership asks that visitors help uphold CDC guidelines:

Please do not visit the park if you are exhibiting symptoms.

Follow CDC guidance on handwashing, the recommended size of social gatherings, facial coverings, and social distancing.

All direction from park personnel must be adhered to.

To find the full line-up of in-park programming, as well as possible weather cancellations, please visit levyparkhouston.org. Onsite restaurants, The Woodshed Smokehouse is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 11 AM to 9 PM and Friday and Saturday 11 AM to 10 PM; Love Shack is open Monday through Thursdays, 11 AM to 9 PM and Saturday and Sunday 11 AM to 10 PM; and Side Dough is open Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 2 PM.

LEVY PARK’S SPRING BREAK SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, March 12 Bollywood & Bhangra Dance 10 a.m. Young Audiences: DANCE!! The Moving Body with Alonzo Moore 1 – 2 p.m. Japan Junction Anime Movie Night: Lu Over the Wall 7 p.m.



Sunday, March 13 Zumba by Tiny Fitness 9 a.m. Houston Grand Opera Sing! Move! Play! – Carmen by Bizet 2 p.m.



Monday, March 14 Family Story Time and Craft 10 – 10:30 a.m. HMNS: Astronomy 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Houston Grand Opera Bilingual Storybook Opera: The Armadillo’s Dream 2 – 2:30 p.m. Japan Junction Spring Break Daily Fold 4 – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Bingo 4:30 – 5 p.m.



Tuesday, March 15 Family Story Time and Craft 10 – 10:30 a.m. HMNS: Science Sort 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Young Audiences: The Healthy Hip-Hop Show 1 – 2 p.m. Japan Junction Spring Break Daily Fold 4 – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Bingo 4:30 – 5 p.m.



Wednesday, March 16 Family Story Time and Craft with Japan-American Society of Houston 10 – 10:30 a.m. HMNS: Paleontology 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Houston Grand Opera Bilingual Storybook Opera: Lula the Mighty Griot 2 – 2:30 p.m. Japan Junction Spring Break Daily Fold 4 – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Bingo 4:30 – 5 p.m.



Thursday, March 17 Family Story Time and Craft 10 – 10:30 a.m. HMNS: The Magic of Metamorphosis 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Young Audiences: Dance of the Insects 1 – 2 p.m. Japan Junction Spring Break Daily Fold 4 – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Bingo 4:30 – 5 p.m.



Friday, March 18 Family Story Time and Craft 10 – 10:30 a.m. HMNS: Birds 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. H-E-Buddy Scavenger Hunt 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Houston Grand Opera Bilingual Storybook Opera: Agua, Agüita y Fuego, Fueguito 2 – 2:30 p.m. Japan Junction Spring Break Daily Fold 4 – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Bingo 4:30 – 5 p.m.



Saturday, March 19 Houston Center for Photography: Writing an Artist Statement and Biography 9 a.m. Bollywood & Bhangra Dance 10 a.m. Young Audiences: Storytelling with Jean Donatto 1 p.m. Young Audiences: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe Performance with A.D. Players 3 p.m.



Saturday, March 20 Zumba by Tiny Fitness 9 a.m. Houston Grand Opera Sing! Move! Play! – The Magic Flute by Mozart 2 p.m. Sunday Drum Jam 3:30 – 5 p.m.



ABOUT LEVY PARK , Levy Park is a vibrant, urban, six-acre City of Houston park located in the heart of the Upper Kirby District. Levy Park Conservancy, an affiliate of the Upper Kirby District Foundation, is the private, nonprofit organization responsible for the maintenance, operation, and programming of Levy Park. Learn more about Levy Park at levyparkhouston.org. Levy Park can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @levyparkhouston.