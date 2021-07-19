Life-sized HOUSTONOPOLY board game extends pop-up dates another month

HOUSTON (CW39) Well if you’re a fan of the board game Monopoly, like most of us are, then you’ll be glad to hear that “HOUSTONOPOLY” will be extending its stay until August 29th.

The summer pop up was originally slated to run June 4-July 31, 2021. Due to high demand and the limiting of indoor capacity to 50% for safety, HOUSTONOPOLY is now offering additional visit dates and times Tuesday-Sunday all the way through August 29, 2021.

The H-Town-themed attraction, located at 2501 Rice Boulevard, has been selling out, especially on the weekends, since the exhibit began last month.

“We’re thrilled to able to extend this fun experience for another month,” said HOUSTONOPOLY owner Sherrie Handrinos. “We’ve had a lot of requests for dates beyond July and everyone, from kids through adults, who has walked through our doors has been ‘wowed’ by all the cool Houston sets and had so much fun, we decided to keep things rolling through the end of summer!”

HOUSTONOPOLY features more than 13 Insta-worthy photo ops on a life-sized game board filled with Houston’s favorite artists, celebrities, iconic landmarks, and events, all designed by Handrinos and hand-painted by local artist Franky Cardona.

Visitors to this this iconic board game pop up literally become the game pieces, and with a roll of some oversized dice, they get to pass GO, collect their HOUSTONOPOLY money and travel around the giant game that features life-sized nods to the Bayou City at each stop along the way.

The family-friendly pop-up also has free face painting at the Discovery Green stop on weekends, and a fun HOUSTONOPOLY souvenir shop that is raising funds to purchase backpacks and school supplies for local HISD students for the upcoming school year.

HOUSTONOPOLY will now be open Tuesday-Thursday from 11:30am-8:30pm, and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10am-10pm, all the way through August 29, 2021! Ticket prices vary from weekday to weekends and children under 3-years-old are free.

There is FREE Parking in the front, back and side lots of the building, along with street parking and a public parking garage across the street. Masks are required upon entry but can be removed for photos.

Tickets for HOUSTONOPOLY are on sale at https://houstonopoly.com. HOUSTONOPOLY also offers opportunities for groups, private parties, and corporate events.