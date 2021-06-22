LIST: Free COVID-19 vaccinations available this week in Houston area

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Health Department has announced it schedule for vaccine sites for the week of June 21st. The list below has walkup and drive-up locations available.

Pop-up Sites
 
The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at 19 pop-up sites during the week, located at: 

  • India House, 8888 W Bellfort Ave.
    • June 21, 2021: 5 – 8:30 p.m.
    • Moderna (age 18+) and Johnson & Johnson (age 18+) 
  • Hartman Middle School, 7111 Westover St.
    • June 21, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Consulate General of Columbia, 2400 Augusta Dr. #400
    • June 21-25, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.  
    • Moderna (age 18+)
  • Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr.
    • June 21-24, 2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd.
    • June 21-24, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • La Michoacana Supermarket, 8002 S Gessner Rd.
    • June 22-25, 2021: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.  
    • Moderna (age 18+)
  • Food Town, 8800 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S.
    • June 22-25, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • June 26, 2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Moderna (age 18+)
  • Food Town, 9725 Fondren Rd. 
    • June 22 – 25, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • June 26, 2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Moderna (age 18+)
  • Fondren Middle School, 6333 S Braeswood Blvd.
    • June 22, 2021, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Deady Middle School, 2500 Broadway St.
    • June 22 – 24, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Daniel Ortiz Middle School, 6767 Telephone Rd. 
    • June 23, 2021, 2 – 6 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Audrey H. Lawson Middle School, 14000 Stancliff St.
    • June 24, 2021, 2 – 5 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Paul Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr.
    • June 25, 2021, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Houston Furniture Bank, 8220 Mosley Rd., Suite B
    • June 25, 2021: 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Little Nell Apartments, 8565 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S.
    • June 26, 2021: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
      • Moderna (age 18+)
  • Holland Middle School, 1600 Gellhorn Dr.
    • June 26, 2021, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • Chinese Community Center, 9800 Town Park Dr. 
    • June 26, 2021, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+)
  • FountainLife Center, 4803 S. Main St. 
    • June 26, 2021, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+), Moderna (age 18+), and Johnson & Johnson (age 18+) 
  • Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 2826 Wheeler Ave. 
    • June 26, 2021, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Pfizer (age 12+), Moderna (age 18+), and Johnson & Johnson (age 18+) 

Fixed Sites
 
Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at: 

  • Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
    • Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
  • Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
    • Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
  • La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
    • Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
    • Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
    • Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
  • Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
    • Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.
    • Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
    • Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
    • Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
    • Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
  • Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
    • Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
  • Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street
    • Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

Moderna vaccine is available at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangun Rd., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. 

Appointments are available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.

Uber and Lyft offer free transportation through July 4. Visit either app for more information. 

Testing Sites

The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.   

A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220. 

The CDC recommends people who are not fully vaccinated get tested if they are symptomatic, had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, or participated in activities that put them at high risk for COVID-19, such as attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowed indoor settings. 

People who are fully vaccinated and symptomatic should be evaluated by a healthcare provider and tested for COVID-19 if indicated, the CDC recommends. 

Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220

