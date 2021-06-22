LIST: Free COVID-19 vaccinations available this week in Houston area

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Health Department has announced it schedule for vaccine sites for the week of June 21st. The list below has walkup and drive-up locations available.

Pop-up Sites



The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at 19 pop-up sites during the week, located at:

India House, 8888 W Bellfort Ave. June 21, 2021: 5 – 8:30 p.m. Moderna (age 18+) and Johnson & Johnson (age 18+)

8888 W Bellfort Ave. Hartman Middle School , 7111 Westover St. June 21, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 7111 Westover St. Consulate General of Columbia , 2400 Augusta Dr. #400 June 21-25, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Moderna (age 18+)

, 2400 Augusta Dr. #400 Clifton Middle School , 6001 Golden Forest Dr. June 21-24, 2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 6001 Golden Forest Dr. Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd. June 21-24, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

6501 Bellaire Blvd. La Michoacana Supermarket, 8002 S Gessner Rd. June 22-25, 2021: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Moderna (age 18+)

8002 S Gessner Rd. Food Town , 8800 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S. June 22-25, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 26, 2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Moderna (age 18+)

, 8800 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S. Food Town , 9725 Fondren Rd. June 22 – 25, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 26, 2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Moderna (age 18+)

, 9725 Fondren Rd. Fondren Middle School, 6333 S Braeswood Blvd. June 22, 2021, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

6333 S Braeswood Blvd. Deady Middle School , 2500 Broadway St. June 22 – 24, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 2500 Broadway St. Daniel Ortiz Middle School , 6767 Telephone Rd. June 23, 2021, 2 – 6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 6767 Telephone Rd. Audrey H. Lawson Middle School , 14000 Stancliff St. June 24, 2021, 2 – 5 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 14000 Stancliff St. Paul Revere Middle School , 10502 Briar Forest Dr. June 25, 2021, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 10502 Briar Forest Dr. Houston Furniture Bank , 8220 Mosley Rd., Suite B June 25, 2021: 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 8220 Mosley Rd., Suite B Little Nell Apartments , 8565 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S. June 26, 2021: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Moderna (age 18+)

, 8565 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S. Holland Middle School , 1600 Gellhorn Dr. June 26, 2021, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 1600 Gellhorn Dr. Chinese Community Center, 9800 Town Park Dr. June 26, 2021, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

9800 Town Park Dr. FountainLife Center, 4803 S. Main St. June 26, 2021, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+), Moderna (age 18+), and Johnson & Johnson (age 18+)

4803 S. Main St. Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 2826 Wheeler Ave. June 26, 2021, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+), Moderna (age 18+), and Johnson & Johnson (age 18+)

2826 Wheeler Ave.

Fixed Sites



Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at:

Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 1809 North Main St. Sunnyside Health Center , 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 4605 Wilmington St. Southwest Multi-Service Center , 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Multi-Service Center , 9314 Cullen Blvd. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 9314 Cullen Blvd. Magnolia Multi-Service Center , 7037 Capitol St. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 7037 Capitol St. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Peavy Senior Center , 3814 Market Street Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 3814 Market Street

Moderna vaccine is available at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangun Rd., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Appointments are available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.



Uber and Lyft offer free transportation through July 4. Visit either app for more information.

Testing Sites



The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.



A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.



The CDC recommends people who are not fully vaccinated get tested if they are symptomatic, had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, or participated in activities that put them at high risk for COVID-19, such as attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowed indoor settings.



People who are fully vaccinated and symptomatic should be evaluated by a healthcare provider and tested for COVID-19 if indicated, the CDC recommends.



Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220