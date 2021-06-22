LIST: Free COVID-19 vaccinations available this week in Houston area

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Health Department has announced it schedule for vaccine sites for the week of June 21st. The list below has walkup and drive-up locations available.
Pop-up Sites
The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at 19 pop-up sites during the week, located at:
- India House, 8888 W Bellfort Ave.
- June 21, 2021: 5 – 8:30 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+) and Johnson & Johnson (age 18+)
- Hartman Middle School, 7111 Westover St.
- June 21, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Consulate General of Columbia, 2400 Augusta Dr. #400
- June 21-25, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+)
- Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr.
- June 21-24, 2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd.
- June 21-24, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- La Michoacana Supermarket, 8002 S Gessner Rd.
- June 22-25, 2021: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+)
- Food Town, 8800 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S.
- June 22-25, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- June 26, 2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+)
- Food Town, 9725 Fondren Rd.
- June 22 – 25, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- June 26, 2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+)
- Fondren Middle School, 6333 S Braeswood Blvd.
- June 22, 2021, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Deady Middle School, 2500 Broadway St.
- June 22 – 24, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Daniel Ortiz Middle School, 6767 Telephone Rd.
- June 23, 2021, 2 – 6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Audrey H. Lawson Middle School, 14000 Stancliff St.
- June 24, 2021, 2 – 5 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Paul Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr.
- June 25, 2021, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Houston Furniture Bank, 8220 Mosley Rd., Suite B
- June 25, 2021: 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Little Nell Apartments, 8565 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S.
- June 26, 2021: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+)
- Holland Middle School, 1600 Gellhorn Dr.
- June 26, 2021, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Chinese Community Center, 9800 Town Park Dr.
- June 26, 2021, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- FountainLife Center, 4803 S. Main St.
- June 26, 2021, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+), Moderna (age 18+), and Johnson & Johnson (age 18+)
- Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 2826 Wheeler Ave.
- June 26, 2021, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+), Moderna (age 18+), and Johnson & Johnson (age 18+)
Fixed Sites
Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at:
- Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
- Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
- Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
- Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
- Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street
- Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
Moderna vaccine is available at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangun Rd., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.
Appointments are available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.
Uber and Lyft offer free transportation through July 4. Visit either app for more information.
Testing Sites
The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.
A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.
The CDC recommends people who are not fully vaccinated get tested if they are symptomatic, had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, or participated in activities that put them at high risk for COVID-19, such as attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowed indoor settings.
People who are fully vaccinated and symptomatic should be evaluated by a healthcare provider and tested for COVID-19 if indicated, the CDC recommends.
Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220