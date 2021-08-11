LIST: Texas school districts with mask mandates in place

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa announces that masks will be required at all Dallas ISD schools at DISD headquarters in Dallas, Monday, August 9, 2021. (Brandon Wade/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott which prohibits public school districts from enforcing mask mandates, some of Texas’ largest districts have already defied his order and will require masks in their schools.

More districts are expected to follow suit as the beginning of their school years near, but as of Tuesday, here’s a look at the districts that will require students and staff to mask up this fall (or are in the process of doing so) as COVID-19 rages through the state again.

Abbott’s office responded to the school districts’ actions to defy the governor’s order on Tuesday, saying in part, “we are all working to protect Texas children and those most vulnerable among us, but violating the Governor’s executive orders—and violating parental rights—is not the way to do it.”

The statement goes on to say the time for mask mandates is over, and people must now take on personal responsibility.

“Parents and guardians have the right to decide whether their child will wear a mask or not, just as with any other decision in their child’s life,” the statement from Abbott’s office reads.

Abbott’s office ended with encouraging Texans who are eligible to get vaccinated against the virus.

