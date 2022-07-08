DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you single and looking/ready for love? Well, if you’re also looking into moving to find this said, love, then you might want to keep reading to find out what metros Zillow has ranked among the 10 best for singles to move to for love.

And yes, in case you were wondering there were several Texas metros that cracked the top 10.

“Remote work has opened up housing possibilities all over the country,” said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert. “If untethered from an office, singles can move to places that offer more affordability and a vibrant singles scene. Metro areas like Wichita, where your housing dollar stretches further, are particularly appealing at a time when, nationally, rents are nearly 16% higher than last year.”

Four Texas cities, Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio were listed among the 10 best metros. “Zillow ranked the 100 largest U.S. metros based on factors that included the share of singles, available rental units and rent affordability for singles. The list features a geographically diverse group of metros, with median rents ranging from $966 to $2,788 per month.”

Top 10 Metros:

Wichita, KS Austin, TX Milwaukee, WI Denver, CO San Antonio, TX Houston, TX Dallas, TX Seattle, WA Washington, DC Boston, MA

