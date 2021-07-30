Texas DPS graduates largest class of troopers in department history

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety graduated more troopers than it ever has before on Friday.

The 2021 trooper training class, all 145 of them, were honored at the department’s graduation ceremony Friday at Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave the keynote speech at the ceremony, and during it, honored the family of a fallen DPS trooper in 2019.

Moises Sanchez was killed in the line of duty in 2019 after pursuing a suspect who fled from the scene of a crash. Abbott told his story but then pointed out that Sanchez’s son, Zachary, was one of the graduating cadets.

“He, along with the more than 140 members of this class, represent the next generation of DPS troopers who will tackle the next generation of public safety challenges,” Abbott said.

