LiveYourBestLifeHouston mural unveiled in Garden Oaks area

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston artist Betirri Bengtson’s most recent mural is now complete in the Garden Oaks area. The mural is Malibu themed and is located at 712 Pinemont Drive, Houston, 77018.

“I created a surrealistic tropical scenario that merges into a living and active space. The design of the mural follows my style of most of my murals where I create a language between geometric shapes and the figures. The color palette includes blues and pinks to reference a California feeling. The focal point are two cool flamingos enjoying a sunset while they find dogs playing soccer and a pineapple hiding behind a chair,” explained Betirri.

The official mural signing is happening Friday, October 23rd from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Betirri will be signing the wall and also signing t-shirts. A portion of the sales from the t-shirts will go to rental assistance for people impacted by COVID-19 evictions.

