HOUSTON (CW39) Lizzo’s show “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” won Outstanding Competition Program, and Lizzo got super emotional during her acceptance speech.

She said, quote, “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media.

“Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell Little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re gonna see that person, but [B-word], it’s gonna have to be you.”

Lizzo beat Rupaul’s Drag Race, which has been on top of winning the honor for 14 seasons.