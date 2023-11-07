HOUSTON (KIAH) — Want $200 extra for the holidays? The Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) has partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation and ETC Institute to survey airport travelers and employees this November at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport.

As the regional association for the Gulf Coast region of Texas, H-GAC is collecting travel, economic, and demographic data that will be used to update and improve travel to and from the airports as well as to understand travel behaviors better. Feedback received from travelers will help prioritize future projects for funding throughout the Gulf Coast area.

This is the first time a survey of this kind has occurred in 20 years. Participation in the survey is voluntary. It’s also a chance to win one of ten $200 Visa gift cards as a thank you from the local airport system. Employees also qualify for a gift card. Once the project is completed, results will be shared with the public and those who participated.

Survey Dates

November 6 – 12: George Bush Intercontinental Airport

November 13 – 19: William P. Hobby Airport