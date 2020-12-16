Local black-owned businesses surprise kids, families hit hardest by COVID-19

HOUSTON (CW39) — Local black-owned businesses recently teamed up with schools from the Acres Homes area to surprise those hit hardest by the pandemic with Christmas presents.

Booker T. Washington High School, MC Williams Middle School and Ernest McGowen Sr. Elementary selected nearly two dozen families from the STEM UP Urban Perspective program to participate in this year’s Christmas giveaway. Some of the students have lost their parents due to COVID-19 and are experiencing homelessness.

Each family was adopted by a local black-owned business and surprised with their Christmas gifts during an unveiling at the historic Houston Forward Times Newspaper Headquarters.

Prior to the unveiling, students participated in a rocket launch to Santa at MC Williams Middle School. The students spent the day building rockets with their families and writing Christmas wishes to Santa.













