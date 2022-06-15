HOUSTON (CW39) Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® have recognized Lone Star College as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC was the only higher education institution to make the list, being ranked 14th out of 25 companies.

Lone Star College has worked hard to create a culture where employees want to come to work. We are pleased to receive this recognition and grateful to all our employees for making Lone Star College one of the best places to work in Texas. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor

This year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™ award is based on employee feedback collected through America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. Over 1 million employee survey responses, as well data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees, were gathered. In that survey, 83% of LSC’s employees said that LSC is a great place to work. This number is 26% higher than the average U.S. company.

As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion – and it’s not been easy. Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to. Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in Texas.

The survey showed that 91% of LSC employees feel good about the ways the college contributes to the community and 90% reported they are proud to tell others they work at LSC. Visit GreatPlacesToWork.com to see all the data.