HOUSTON(KIAH) Dr. Isis Mejias, a local environmentalist, is launching a Water is life program. The program will focus on raising funds to support WASH (water and sanitation hygiene) education in schools in Brazil. Mejias was a recipient of a Rotary scholarship, which allowed her to conduct a multi-year study into heavy metal water pollutants and identifying biofilters in Brazil. According to the CDC Global Wash program, Water, sanitation, and hygiene have the potential to prevent at least 9% of the global disease burden and 6% of global deaths.

Dr. Mejias says clean Water is still not accessible worldwide, and even Houston’s Water could be cleaner.

According to the city of Houston’s latest quality of water report, Houston’s primary drinking water contains low levels of arsenic, which is below the state and federal action levels. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to research the health effects of low levels of arsenic, which is a mineral known to cause cancer in humans at high concentrations and is linked to other health effects.

Dr.Mejias said that a reverse osmosis system could filter out all contaminants. “Reverse osmosis is a membrane-type filter that can filter contaminants from organic and inorganic Water. It has small enough pores to remove microbial contaminants,” she said.

Dr. Mejias adds that some people may be more sensitive to residual contaminants used to treat Water.