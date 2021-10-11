Local Girls Scouts celebrate International Day of the Girl by helping educate others

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — The world is celebrating girls today, for good reason. It’s International day of the Girl, which is an annual and internationally recognized each year on Oct. 11. The goal is to empower girls and help them find their own voices.

GSSJC

To start the celebration early, the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council held events over the weekend, highlighting girls around the commuity. On Saturday, for four hours, Houston area Girl Scout Gold Award winners held a virtual event to celebrate and encourage other girls.

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council serves 26 counties in Southeast Texas, including: Angelina, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Waller and Wharton.

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council is a community-based organization with nearly 54,000 girl members and 18,000 adult members. Membership is open to all girls in kindergarten through 12th grade, and to both women and men who subscribe to the Girl Scout Promise and Law.

To learn more about the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council, go to gssjc.org.