HOUSTON (KIAH) – Rebuilding Together Houston is working with The Home Depot Foundation to repair the homes of four Houston veterans families. More than 100 members of The Home Depot`s associate volunteer force, will work alongside Rebuilding Together Houston to complete all four projects, following all CDC and government safety guidelines.

One of the homes is the home of Navy veteran Ranitra Hammonds. The volunteers will assist with mulching and painting the exterior of the home, where Hammonds has been the original owner for 21 years. Hammonds served in the Navy for four years and in the reserves for another four years. As someone whose dedication to her country earned a recognition as Sailor of the Year, both Team Depot and Rebuilding Together Houston are honored to give Hammonds thanks for her service in a meaningful way.

“The repairs to all four homes are part of Operation Surprise, an annual celebration of The Home Depot Foundation`s commitment to giving back,” said Thomas Magee, local Team Depot Leader. “The seasonal giving campaign, kicking off on Veterans Day and running through the end of the year, features life-changing surprises for communities and individual recipients.”

Rebuild Together Houston has provided home repairs for hundreds of families annually for almost 40 year in the greater Houston area. The organization says their work adds 10 to 20 years to the life of a home, making it safe, livable, and more resilient against disaster. The group enlists community volunteers and licensed contractors to repair the homes of low-income elderly, U.S. Military Veterans, homeowners with disabilities, and working families in need.