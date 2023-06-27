They have community initiatives that they strive to complete to make sure those in need are taken care of.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is known for having a lot of people with a giving heart. From Fundraisers to Gala’s there’s always someone doing something to help others. Well, one local company is taking that to the next level, in hope of inspiring its workers to remain the community is in their blood.

During CW39’s Founders Day a couple of weeks ago, we visited the Houston Food Bank to help out and we met a group from the Odyssey Engineering Group. They were also doing their part to stack and pack food items that would go to those in need of food.

Well, it turns out this isn’t the only thing they do when it comes giving to the community in a big way. They have community initiatives that they strive to complete to make sure those in need are taken care of every day.

CW39’s Sharron Melton sat down with several representatives of Odyssey Engineering Group to talk about why they do it and what it means to them to be involved.