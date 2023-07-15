HOUSTON (CW39) It’s no surprise to anyone, when you apply for a job, having previous experience does help. But when you’re a teen and have no job training or experience, what can you do to stand out in the work force? Genesys Works Houston is there for you.

For years, this Houston based non-profit has worked with hundreds of kids and their families to provide a safe and comfortable place to learn and grow. Genesys Works Houston also works to provide resources that not all High School teenagers have access too, before leaving school.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talks with Shacella James, Board Member and sponsor at Genesys Works Houston, to you more about the program, how to get involved and what help they need from the public, to help teenagers have a bright and successful future.