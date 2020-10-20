Local job fair offers 1,300 job openings

HOUSTON (CW39) The City of Houston invites job seekers to the Turnaround Houston Readiness Fair, scheduled from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. The event will be held virtually, and registration is required.

More than 1,300 jobs will be available at this event. Job seekers can also connect with hiring managers and company representatives, as well as find information about job readiness tools, training and continued education.

Turnaround Houston, which combines the elements of a job fair and a resource center, is a community-based initiative created by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2016. It is designed to help Houstonians turn their lives around by providing them with vital resources that can assist them with eliminating employment barriers.

Turnaround Houston is held in partnership with the Office of Business Opportunity, the Office of Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz – Houston City Council District D, and Workforce Solutions.

“The City of Houston, along with our partners, remains committed to assisting Houstonians find opportunities for gainful employment. We encourage everyone who is on a job search to sign up for this event,” said OBO Director Marsha E. Murray.

Click here and choose the Turnaround Houston event to register, or for more information, go to www.houstontx.gov/turnaround.