HOUSTON (KIAH) Amid the tragedy in Uvalde, local leaders, are speaking out. In the last two weeks, at least 23 people have lost their lives in mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and now Uvalde, Texas.

Mayor Turner released a statement saying: “I am heartbroken and troubled to learn about today’s tragic event at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that took the lives of 14 innocent children and one teacher and left dozens of children injured. My deepest condolences go to the families, teachers, and classmates enduring this unspeakable tragedy.”

More local representatives also expressed condolences, concerns and appreciation for first responders and others who were able to save lives after what happened…

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted:

“In the coming hours, we will begin to see the faces of more children whose lives have been stolen by yet another senseless act of gun violence in Texas. How much longer will we be willing to put the interests of the gun lobby over the lives of innocent people?”

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner tweeted:

We are heartbroken and are praying for the small children & teacher senselessly killed, and for all those injured in the shooting in #Uvalde. To their families, police officers, first responders & the community: we @houstonpolice are here to offer comfort & support in any way.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted:

Absolutely heartbreaking. Praying for the families & loved ones of those killed or injured, the students, faculty/staff, and the entire community of #Uvalde. Thank you to all First Responders for their heroic actions. School always felt like a safe place while I was growing up.