HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston-based medical equipment manufacturer, DrySee is donating almost 10,000 thousand waterproof bandages and wound dressings to Ukraine this week. The company CEO Brad Greer says that they were compelled to do their part upon running into a colleague heading to Poland to provide aid for Ukraine.

The company is working with the organization Help Ukraine Center. They distribute aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. They provide antibiotic ointment, medical tape, gloves, food, and water.

“It’s just 10 thousand or so bandages or dressings, but it could help many people experience wound healing faster, and we may save some lives,” said Brad Greer, CEO of Drysee. The company adds they hope to inspire those in the community to donate what they can.

If you are interested in helping Ukraine you can find resources here.