HOUSTON (KIAH) With pride month around the corner, Fundación Latinoamericana De Acción Social, (FLAS) – hopes to raise community support in the Greater Houston region for its year-round programs and services dedicated to supporting Houston’s LGBTQ Latino community.

The local nonprofit organization has been providing valuable HIV / STD prevention and treatment services to Houston’s Spanish-dominant Latino community since 1994.FLAS also operates a Trans Center in the Gulfton community, where members of the local Latinx Trans community can feel comfortable and safe while receiving necessary treatment and mental health services.

FLAS will participate in Pride Houston festivities in June by hosting a float representative of Houston’s vibrant LGBTQ community.

More about FLAS here.