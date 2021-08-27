Local organizations and corporations

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Consulate General of Mexico partners with Arca Continental (Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages) to donate laptops to low-income Mexican students.

Consulate General says they’re prepared to give away 100 laptop computers. Officials say the goal is to empower women and youth. They also have a strong emphasis on the Mexican community.

The back-to-school event is Thursday, August 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Residents can come to 10555 Richmond Avenue, Houston, Texas 77042. However, everyone is asked to park at the entrance on 3200 Rogerdale Road.

