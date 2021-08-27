Local organizations and corporations

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) - Two of the schools in the University of Texas system has signed agreements with the U.S. Space force. The University of Texas at El Paso and The University of Texas at Austin will provide advanced research and workforce development for the Space Force. The University of Texas System also signed an umbrella memorandum of understanding with the Space Force.

"At the heart of the Space Forces University Partnership Program is the need to advance our science and technology to build the next generation of space capabilities coupled with the need to develop the workforce of the future," Space Force Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David D. Thompson said. "With a long history of leading aerospace research across the Paso del Norte region and beyond, were confident we can find such talent here at UTEP, at UT Austin and across the UT System."