Local pastor & Dr. Fauci encourage African American community to receive COVID vaccine

COLLEGE STATION (CW39) Hotel Rankings are a big deal in the Hospitality Industry. So when one College Station Hotel learns it is ranked the best in the city, it was more than the Hotel could have imagined. U.S. News and World Report is naming "The Doug Pitcock 49 Texas A & M Hotel and Conference Center", the #1 Hotel in College Station. It's all part of the Best Hotel Rankings Report, released every year.

More than 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts across the USA, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean are looked at for this ranking. Each luxury hotel gets scores using each hotel's industry awards with its star rating and guest reviews. U.S. News did not include Covid-19 data in the rankings, but, several of the major industry awards factor into the rankings.