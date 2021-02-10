Local pastor & Dr. Fauci encourage African American community to receive COVID vaccine

HOUSTON (CW39) — Dr. Timothy W. Sloan, Senior Pastor of The Luke Church, and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony S. Fauci are doing their best to encourage the African American community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

CW39 Houston’s Shannon LaNier spoke to Dr. Sloan on how they are giving families confidence in knowing the details about every FDA-approved COVID vaccine.

