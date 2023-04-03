HOUSTON (KIAH) If you start noticing an increase in your water bill, it is because Houston water rates are now up by 9.2%. The new adjustment started on Saturday April 1st.

In a statement from Houston Public Works, the City Ordinance No. 2021-515 adopted in 2022 Water & Wastewater Cost of Service Rate Study, allows for new annual rates for a 5-year period. The statement described the water adjustments as necessary for different maintenance costs such as operation, repairs and comply with certain bond covenants.

According to the statement, rate tables are available in their website www.houstonwater.org Public works is encouraging customers to visit their website and sign up for online payments and billing. Different tips are available on the site to minimize water usage.