Lollapalooza requiring masks at indoor spaces on final 2 days of music festival

CW39

by: Brónagh Tumulty, WGN Web Desk,

Posted: / Updated:

LATEST VIDEO

August temperature outlook - Star Harvey

Athletic weather temperatures - Carrigan Chauvin

Dangerous fire weather southern California

Vaccine gift cards, Infrastructure bill latest - Sharron Melton

Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Rain chances in 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Rare cold front ahead - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Mosquito weekend forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee arrested - Sharron Melton

Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast - Star Harvey

CHICAGO (WGN) — Officials for the Lollapalooza music festival announced on Friday that masks will be required of all patrons in any indoor spaces at Grant Park as of Saturday, based on advice from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

This year’s festival officially kicked off Thursday, July 29. At the time, attendees only needed to provide vaccination cards or proof of a negative COVID-19 test for admission each day.

The new mask requirement is now in place for all attendees at indoor spaces, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated. Unvaccinated attendees are also required to “wear a mask throughout your time onsite,” per the festival’s health policy.

The announcement comes as federal, state and local health officials grapple with a rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, many of which can be attributed to the more contagious delta variant. Illinois alone has reported over 11,600 new COVID-19 cases over the last 7 days.

Organizers of this year’s festival, meanwhile, have claimed that 90% of Thursday’s attendees provided proof of vaccination, while only around 600 people were turned away for not providing vaccine cards or negative test results.

Lollapalooza 2021 will continue through Sunday, Aug. 1, with performances from Post Malone and Journey scheduled for Saturday night, and Foo Fighters and DaBaby on Sunday, among others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss