Lone Star College has advice for people who may be experiencing heat stroke

HOUSTON (KIAH) It never hurts to read a reminder of what to do to avoid heat exhaustion.

A institution of higher learning with campuses across the Houston-area is offering up some tips it hopes keeps people safe.

Lone Star College cites the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in recommending people who are showing signs of heat stroke seek immediate medical assistance, sit or lay down in a shaded area, try to cool their body down quickly, and monitor their body temperature.

“Current heat waves can contribute to hyperthermia and heat stroke,” said Nickie Loftin, RN, LSC-Kingwood Nursing Director.” A high internal temperature (greater than 104°F) can cause permanent neurologic, brain damage and even death.”