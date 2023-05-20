HOUSTON (KIAH) — Liam Blakeway is off to a new journey as he was just named Phi Theta Kappa‘s new International President. Blakeway said, “When I attended the PTK Catalyst Convention in Denver last year and saw semifinalists competing for their positions, I realized I could do the same. I intended to run for a regional office first, but my PTK advisor and the district advisor encouraged me to go for the presidency.”

He started his campaign back in January and became a semifinalist along with four other candidates in March. During the PTK Catalyst Convention in April, he was selected to be the 2023-2024 International President. He is the second Lone Star student to receive this position and the thir5d to hold a PTK international position in the college’s history.

Blakeway’s responsibilities will include overseeing 1,300 chapters in 11 countries and sit on PTK’s Board of Directors. He’ll work with PTK headquarters and Lynn Tincher-Ladner, Ph.D., CEO, to help develop a five-year strategic plan that would encourage policy changes to strengthen the financial aid system, student needs and expand partnerships for unique opportunities like career, employer and transfer opportunities.

Blakeway and his husband, Mark, moved from South Africa to the United States in December 2020. He was enrolled in LSC-CyFair in January 2021 as an international student on an F-1 Visa. Afterwards, Blakeway received an invitation to join the Beta Lambda Mu PTK Chapter. He graduated from Lone star College – CyFair on May 13 with an associate of science degree. However, in order to keep his PTK international presidency, he’ll continue his studies at LSC-CyFair.

“Lone Star College offered me a secure place to discover myself and has become a home where I can engage with individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures.As an educator, I hope to shape and prepare the next future leaders of the world,” Blakeway said.

Lone Star College has several workforce training programs with eight colleges and seven centers. To learn more, visit here.