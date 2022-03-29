AUSTIN (KXAN) — Airbnb users heading to Austin really want access to a pool, according to the latest data from the home rental company.

As summer approaches and temperatures climb, tourism also picks up around town and people are looking for places to stay. Data shows that 56% of all Austin listings on Airbnb have a pool, and while people were planning their trip here, searches for listings with pools increased by more than 80% during the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the statewide level, 60% of Texas listings on the site have pools available.

Hosts with pools can make pretty good money, too. Data showed that the “typical” host in Austin with a pool made more than $6,400 from Memorial Day to Labor Day 2021.

At the national level, having a pool pays off even more. Nationwide, the average host with a pool made more than $8,600 in the same time period, Airbnb said.

Hawaii has the highest percentage of listings with pools at 81%, followed by Florida at 79%, Nevada at 76%, South Carolina at 71% and Alabama rounds out the top five at 70%. If you’re looking for a place with a pool north of the border, your best chance is going to British Columbia, where 47% of listings have pools available.

In 2021, Airbnb denied more than 3,000 reservation requests in Austin using its “Under 25” criteria in an effort to limit house parties. Airbnb has declined 3,300 rental requests in the area since the policy was put in place in August 2020, which says those under the age of 25 can only book a private room or hotel room through local listings.

It was originally done as a way to limit gathering during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exceptions for that policy are if you’ve earned a minimum of three positive reviews and zero negative reviews.