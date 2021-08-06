Louisiana rapper C-Murder goes on hunger strike to protest COVID-19 protection in Louisiana prisons

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- New Orleans native and rapper, Corey Miller, better known by his stage name ‘C-Murder’ is on a hunger strike to bring awareness to the injustice and medical neglect of the inmates in Louisiana prisons as it relates to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller, who is currently incarcerated at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center located in Jefferson Parish, said in a statement that inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 are put in dorms with inmates who tested negative, which causes the virus to consistently spread.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, they have continued placing the inmates that have tested positive for the virus in the dorms with inmates that were COVID-19 negative. This has not only spread the virus but has caused abnormally long quarantine times. The COVID-19 positive inmates are put on a two week quarantine time initially but the prison adds new positive inmates to the dorm daily, which then extends the quarantine time two weeks each day that they add a new case,” Miller said.

The 49-year-old rapper released an official statement to his Instagram page on August 5.

Miller urges families to further investigate the death of their loved ones within the prison system. He said many inmates were not properly treated which caused many to die after contracting the virus. Miller is telling families to act now.

“Find out who was in the dorm with their deceased loved ones and get statements from them on how they were treated. Aside from dealing with the pandemic, there are incarcerated inmates that have terminal illnesses that are not properly cared for and are dying,” Miller said.

