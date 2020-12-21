Lousiana woman killed in East Texas crash after driving on the wrong side of road

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Lousiana woman was killed early Friday morning in an East Texas wreck after driving on the wrong side of the road.

A preliminary DPS report stated that just after 1 a.m. on December 18, troopers responded to a wreck on HWY 80 just half a mile west of Hallsville.

20-year-old Valerie Helena Graves, of Bossier City, was driving east on the wrong side of the road in a 2003 Dodge Neon. She struck a 2018 GMC Sierra drive by 18-year-old Brice Leighton Cooper, who was from Longview.

Investigators could not determine why Graves was driving in the wrong lane. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Mike Smith.

Cooper was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview in stable condition.