HOUSTON (KIAH) With the weather heating up, more families will be hitting the pools and beaches. According to a ValuePenguin survey, about 1 in 5 (17%) Americans don’t know how to swim, and for those with household incomes below $35,000, 23% say they’re unable to swim.

Compared to 11% of people with household incomes of $100,000-plus say they are not able to swim. As for how a person learns to swim, there are more notable disparities between high-earners and low-earners. Only those with household incomes of $75,000-plus report a higher percentage of people with formal swimming lessons than informal training. Notably, half of the six-figure respondents who say they can swim took proper lessons.

The City of Houston offers free swim lessons for kids and water fitness classes for adults for free. You can find that information here.