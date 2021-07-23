Lubbock lawmaker throws cold water on Texas, OU dreams of joining SEC

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dustin Burrows (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas – State Representative Dustin Burrows of Lubbock threw a bucket of cold water on the University of Texas and Oklahoma University Thursday afternoon. UT and OU contacted the Southeastern Conference (SEC) with an interest in joining, as first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Such a move would be devastating to the Big 12, according to many observers including the Associated Press. The Big 12 currently includes Texas Tech.

“The TX Legislature appropriates millions of dollars to our public institutions of higher ed every session,” Burrows said via Twitter. “When tax dollars are involved, there should be zero allowance for secrecy, especially when it comes to far-reaching and impactful decisions by our universities.”

Burrows continued, “Any discussions surrounding UT’s potential exit from the Big XII should be completely transparent and thoroughly vetted rather than held behind closed doors between big donors and administrators.”

On Thursday, CBS Sports reporter Dennis Dodd tweeted, “Big 12 ADs and CEOs meeting at 5 pm today to discuss Texas, OU situation.”

So far, Texas Tech has not offered a public comment. UT and OU both offered brief statements on Wednesday, both of which were neither a confirmation nor a denial of their discussions with the SEC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Typhoon In-Fa new Tokyo and Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tokyo Olympics forecast - Adam Krueger

Weekend Minute Maid Park forecast and 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Weekend grilling and beach forecast - Star Harvey

Mystery Wire| Are UFOs and cryptid creatures connected?

Feels like forecast for weekend of July 23,2021 - Adam Krueger

Outside/Inside: Weather & Migraines - Carrigan Chauvin

Governor Abbott signs anti-fentanyl legislation into law in Houston

30-day temperature recap & 7-day forecast

Sunrise and today's forecast - Adam Krueger

"Stargirl" August 10 on Cw39

Weather | Child car deaths, a closer look at car VS. Air temperature - Star Harvey

Sunrise and Air quality is an Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

1 month rain recap - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston athlete schedule for Japan 2020 - Sharron Melton

New '311' call center for Houston - Sharron Melton

Weather | Recap lack of heat and abundance of rain for the last 30 days

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss